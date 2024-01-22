2 college students jailed for selfie with dirty finger during Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They say regret often comes last, and this was the case of two college students who landed in jail after taking a selfie with a dirty finger while partying in uptown Cebu City during the Sinulog.

Police from the Waterfront Station confirmed arresting two young adult males for unjust vexation near Plaza Independencia, along Lapu-Lapu Street, Brgy. San Roque, Cebu City.

The two suspects, who happened to be two engineering students studying in a university here, were in the area joining the revelries of the Fiesta Señor celebration on Sunday evening, January 21.

CDN Digital decided not to disclose the students’ identities for their security.

They then made a stop along Lapu-Lapu Street to take selfies, where several police officers patrolled the activities and parties around Plaza Independencia.

One of the policemen noticed the students raising their middle fingers while taking photos.

They also reportedly laughed and kept looking at the police on duty, initial investigations from the Waterfront Police Station stated. This prompted officers to arrest the two students and detain them for unjust vexation.

But in an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, the students claimed that they had no intentions to offend the police officers present.

They also apologized to the officers, and admitted that they were just being reckless. In addition, the students said they would send the photos to their friends whom they were planning to meet.

“Na sobrahan ra gyud mi sa ki-at ba mao nga mangayo lang mig pasaylo sa mga pulis, dili to para ilaha sir. Para to sa among mga barkada…Sorry kaayo chief,” one of them said.

RELATED STORIES

2nd year of Sinulog at SRP: Venue too hot, spectators say

Fireworks light up skies for Sinulog 2024 celebration

LIST: Winners of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP