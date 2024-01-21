2nd year of Sinulog at SRP: Venue too hot, spectators say

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The South Road Properties (SRP), as a venue for the Sinulog Festival, was too hot.

This was the sentiment of some spectators who watched the festivities at the SRP on Sunday, January 21.

But with maximum temperatures reaching dangerous levels, audiences like Cora Bella Achurra Asuero complained of the scorching heat.

Asuero and her family, who traveled all the way to Cebu City from General Santos City in Mindanao, had to settle under the shade of palm trees along the highway to protect themselves from the scorching heat.

They also noted the lack of access to drinking water, she said.

“Sobrang init…kulang ng supply ng water,” said Asuero.

Andrei Menciac, a resident from Brgy. Talamban, also shared the same opinion with Asuero.

Meniac expressed his disappointment about choosing the SRP as the venue for this year’s Sinulog, and how the sun’s heat is affecting not only the participants but also the spectators.

“It’s my first time [to] watch here in SRP… We’re expecting much about Sinulog but the experience is very bad here… We pity for those people who are performing,” he said.

The state weather bureau forecasted temperatures to reach as high as 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

This is the second time the Sinulog was held in the SRP.

