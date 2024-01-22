Sinulog 2024 at SRP: Some spectators still satisfied despite heat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some said it was ‘too hot’ or ‘too far away.’

The Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 had its share of critics.

But there were definitely those who enjoyed the festivities, despite all the complaints of others.

CDN Digital asked the Siloys of their experiences and among those who gave a positive feedback was Melissa Repuno Dizon.

“Ok[ay] rajud kaau walay init sa among gilingkuran kay [nag] prepare jud sila’g lingkuranan nga naay tent plus hangin kaau walay dootdoot sa agianan nice kaau ang place kaysa sa una nga naa sa Abellana grabe sa kahoot, dili makalusot-lusot sa una,” Dizon said.

She supports Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s decision of holding the Sinulog at the South Road Properties because it was more comfortable.

Stella Deguiñon said the organizers did improve in handing the Sinulog event at the SRP.

“Wala nay na trap sa traffic unlike last year. Bongga pa jud kaayog mga fireworks,” Deguiñon said.

Meanwhile, Rhon Belgida, also supported the venue for its “wider roads.”

‘Dili delikado sa duot-duot or stampede. Makapicnic pa gyud ang mga motan-aw,” Belgida said.

Belgida hoped, though, that organizers would provide ‘more shade next time and longer preparation.’

FB Live viewers

Apart from the spectators who witnessed the celebration in various places at the SRP, some who watched the event live on Facebook also gave their assessment on the event.

Netizens such as Fe Mirasol Ilayon, Rutchel Mejellano-Coronel Amad, and Junabelle Thampon, said that they had fun watching it from the comfort of their homes.

“Team bahay rame hapsay kaayo watching the live coverage,” Ilayon said.

“Okay ra kaayo, way init,” higda2 ra sad kay naa ramis balay,” said Amad.

“Okay rajud tawn. Wa rako na stress diri sa balay. Hapsay ra kaayo akong pagtan.aw. salamat kaayo

sa inyong live,” Thampon said.

‘SRP ra gihapon,’ not-so-crowded

The over 30-degrees celsius heat that was felt at the SRP on Sunday was the prime concern of some of the spectators.

But nevertheless, they were satisfied with the venue and said they would prefer to hold the event there again.

“SRP ra gehapon kay nindot kaayo bahalag init sakripisyo rapud ni amoa bahala na feeling dinha basta kami enjoy Pit Senyor natong tanan,” said Clifford Sabang in his comment on CDND’s post.

Another netizen names Therese Guia, said that the traffic flow during the event was ‘very smooth’ as compared to last year.

“Mas nindut ron hapsay. Ohh init, given nana nga init ky naa ta’s Pinas always ready on the go ang water, payong og paypay!” Guia said.

Suggestions

Here are some suggestions from netizens from their Sinulog 2024 experience:

Not all were happy though as many also complained about the SRP venue for the Sinulog.

How about you ka Siloy? What are your thoughts about the SRP venue for the Sinulog?

