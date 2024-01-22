P3.1B flood mitigation, drainage projects to be implemented in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of P3.1 billion worth of infrastructure projects will be implemented in Mandaue City this year.

Rep. Emmarie Lolypop Ouano-Dizon of the lone district of Mandaue revealed that she allocated P1.9 billion for flood mitigation and drainage improvement programs for Mandaue City.

“This is the biggest chunk in the P3.1 billion budget earmarked for Mandaue City under the DPWH Budget, and we are happy because we are addressing the concerns raised by stakeholders in various consultations last year,” Ouano-Dizon said.

Of the P1.9 billion flood mitigation project, P1.082 billion is allocated for flood mitigation programs in various sections of Butuanon River, while P250 million is allotted for Mahiga Creek.

The flood mitigation budget for Sitio Orel and Santo Niño Village in Barangay Banilad is P160 million. The budget allotted to flood control in Tingub Creek is P50 million, while similar infrastructure in Basak Creek gets P150 million, and another P70 million for Tipolo Creek.

An additional P160 million is allocated for road improvement with drainage facilities in various barangays of Mandaue, including a P41 million project near the University of Cebu Lapu-lapu Mandaue (UC-LM) area.

Ouano-Dizon stated that the flood control and mitigation programs will help address the city’s flooding problem. “Sa 2024, ako gyud gipaniguro nga maka secure tag funding from the national government through DPWH, pag-address sa flooding sa atong syudad,” Ouano-Dizon said.

Aside from flood control, other projects are also set to be implemented this year, such as the Marcelo Fernan Bridge retrofitting and rehabilitation amounting to P180 million, water pump stations in barangays Casili, Ibabao, Tingub, and Maguikay with a total of P48 million, and multi-purpose buildings, among others.

Ouano-Dizon added that she has already updated Mayor Jonas Cortes regarding the implementation of said projects in a letter dated January 10, 2024, that was received on January 18, 2024.

Last year, a total of P2.9 billion worth of projects was also implemented in the city, including the P1.3 billion flood mitigation project, “storm asphalt” in some of the city’s barangays, and other infrastructure projects that were not completed before.

