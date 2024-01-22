Sinulog Cup 2024: Cesafi MVPs suit up EGS’ title-retention bid 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Cup Basketball Tournament defending champions, EGS, will have a solid line-up of players comprised of “Most Valuable Players” of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

EGS team owner Wilson Bas Villanueva revealed their official roster for the cash-rich Sinulog Cup to CDN Digital ahead of the January 23 tip-off at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

This includes the reigning Cesafi men’s basketball tournament finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Joining Salarda in manning EGS is 2019 Cesafi MVP Shaq Imperial, who played for the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras’ title-winning campaign on the same year and for the MPBL’s Iloilo United Royals last year.

Former Blackwater Bossing and Chooks-to-Go 3×3 star Paul Desiderio joins Salarda and Imperial in playing with EGS in the Sinulog Cup 2024.

Completing EGS’ roster is the veteran Jojo Tangkay, along with John Orbeta, Joseph Cabahug, James Ferraren, Justin Dacalos, JC Esclona, Cris Dumapig, Ivan Clark Alsola, Mike Parilla, King Harvie Orcullo, and Villanueva’s son, Christwil Villanueva.

According to Villanueva, he offered his team’s participation in the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament to the Señor Sto. Niño.

Last year, EGS won the title in a nail-biting championship game against K&L of Naga City, 81-80, at the Cebu Coliseum.

EGS hopes to again win this season.

Their head coach is Edsel Vallena, while his assistant is Dansoy Labata, along with their physical therapist and conditioning coach, Keith Justin Reyes.

They will compete in Bracket A of the Sinulog Cup along with the United Negros Basketball League (UNBL), Team Khalifa-Tacloban, and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Their first game is against UNBL on Tuesday, January 23, at 3 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

