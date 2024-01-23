‘Salisi Gang’ members nabbed during Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two women believed to be members of a ‘salisi gang’ were arrested here while trying to steal valuables from unsuspecting individuals during the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebration last Sunday, January 21.

Police from Mabolo Police Station confirmed that they detained two females accused of stealing nearly P50,000 in cash and high-end smartphones.

The suspects were identified as Ma. Ann Mantilla, 27, a resident of Makati City, and Ma. Joplin Sison, 28, who is from Taguig City.

According to investigations from the police, days before their arrest, Mantilla and Sison had been frequenting a bar in Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City where they reportedly hoodwinked and stole an iPhone 14 ProMax worth P85,000 and cash amounting to P27,000 from two customers on January 19.

Fortunately, investigators were able to trace their identities with the help of surveillance cameras.

On January 21, the two attempted to strike in the same bar again but the establishment’s staff and visitors positively identified them and requested help from the police.

Mantilla and Sison were arrested there at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the police added. They also confiscated the stolen items from the suspects’ rented apartment, which is also in Brgy. Mabolo.

In addition, police believed that both Mantilla and Sison were the ones who allegedly stole a bag containing P20,000 of cash from a street vendor near the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Prior to their arrest last Sunday, the suspects were charged with theft in Bacolod City last week. However, they were able to post bail that allowed them to travel to Cebu in time for the Sinulog Festival, where thousands of people flocked to the streets for the celebration.

The alleged Salisi Gang members are now detained in Mabolo Police Station, and will be facing theft charges.

RELATED STORIES

Salisi gang members from Luzon caught in Cebu City face charges of theft

Alleged ‘Salisi Gang’ members caught in Cebu City mall

Headed to Europe? Beware new breed of pickpockets, scammers called ‘hotel rats’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP