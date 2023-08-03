Alleged ‘Salisi Gang’ members caught in Cebu City mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police arrested five alleged members of a ‘Salisi gang’ who victimized shoppers inside a mall at the South Road Properties in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The arrested persons were identified as Jessica Sarco, 35; Mark Anthony Balan, 30; Mark Anthony Aragosa, 28; Jericho Sarco, 24; and Marichar Patindol, 42.

The alleged suspects are from Bulacan and Cavite but are temporarily residing in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Based on the police report, an alleged victim, Silvestre Maamo Jr., 69, reported to the security office of the mall that his shoulder bag went missing after leaving his seat for two minutes to buy water.

The incident allegedly happened at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

Another complainant, Sebastian Seth Escario Falso, 20, also reported an alleged robbery on the same day.

The victim said that while he was playing inside a gaming store, a woman distracted him by asking a question. However, he then realized that his bag containing his wallet with P550 cash and his cellphone worth P8,000, was missing.

Upon the mall’s CCTV operator’s monitoring of the footage on the day of the alleged incident, they noticed an unusual behavior of the some personalities.

The police report showed that the alleged suspects who victimized both victims were the same person.

On Wednesday, August 2, the suspects were once again noticed in the area and upon monitoring, it was found that they victimized another shopper, Geraldine Micollar, 41.

They allegedly distracted the victim and took her cellphone worth P17,000 inside her bag.

On the same day, the alleged suspects were arrested and brought to the Mambaling Police Station.

It was also found that one of the arrested persons, Jessica Santos Sarco, has a pending warrant of arrest for theft and physical injury in Pasay City.

Salisi Gang usually involves at least two to a maximum of four individuals, who will distract the intended victim or security personnel and the others to commit or carry out the theft.

