Lapu-Lapu cops to public: Help us locate ‘Salisi Gang’ members, involved in P800,000 jewelry heist

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office is asking the public to help them locate the whereabouts of at least six individuals, who were allegedly members of a “Salisi Gang,” after they allegedly took P800,000 worth of jewelry from a Jewelry Store inside a mall in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Major Leo Logronio, chief of the City Investigation and Detection Management Unit of LCPO, said that they were conducting continuous backtracking of CCTV footage from the mall, even in the neighboring town of Cordova and Mandaue City.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4 has earlier identified six individuals, who were responsible for the “salisi” incident, consisting of four men and two women.

“Nag-conduct ta og profiling and also other persons of interest. Dili lang ang mga suspects. Continuous ang atong profiling sa ilaha,” Logronio said.

(We conducted profiling and also on other persons of interest. Not only on the suspects. We did a continuous profiling of them.)

Logronio said that if the pieces of evidence would be completed, then they would file appropriate charges against the suspects.

He said that the suspects were not identified as locally organized groups, wherein they could be coming from other areas.

“Naa ju’y possibility nga dili sila from Lapu-Lapu,” he added.

(There is a big possibility that these people are not from Lapu-Lapu.)

Logronio said that they already traced two of the suspects, however, they had already left their rented house.

Logronio added that they were investigating all angles in the incident, even the possibility of an inside job.

“Siyempre ato gud nang gihimoan og profiling, tanang anggulo,” he said.

(Of course, we did profiling on all of the angles.)

Due to this, Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO, has urged the public to report to the police, barangay, and even to the mayor, individuals who were not residents of their barangay, especially if they were conducting suspicious activities.

“Mao na nga atong gipahimangnoan ang mga Oponganon og kinsa may maabot sa atong area nga dili nato kaila, mga bag-o og nawong, kadudahan og nilihukan, ato dayon isumbong sa pulis, sa barangay, ug sa mayor,” Lim said.

(That is why we are reminding Oponganons to report to the police, barangay officials, or the mayor those people who are new faces in the area and are acting suspiciously.)

“Naa tay direct nga linya, telephone numbers, ug hotline numbers, nga atong ipakatap para ato dayong ma-surveillance, atong ma-imbestigahan. Therefore ma-prevent nato ang mga binuhatan sama sa theft and robbery ug uban pa,” he said.

(We have a direct line, telephone numbers and hotline numbers that we will distribute so that we can place them under surveillance, we can investigate them. Therefore, we can prevent bad things from happening like theft and robbery and others.)

/dbs