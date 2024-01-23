Tagacanao earns WBA regional title shot in “Kumong Bol-Anon XIV” slugfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Unbeaten Cebuano boxing prospect Reymart ‘Cebuano Assassin’ Tagacanao gets a big break in his budding career after earning a regional title shot in the co-main event of ‘Kumong Bol-Anon XIV’ on March 8, 2024, in Bohol.

The 24-year-old Tagacanao of Carcar City, south Cebu is set to face Indonesian Hamson Lamandau for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title in the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions-promoted fight card.

If he wins, Tagacanao would become the second regional champion to emerge from Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, under the guidance of veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor.

Tagacanao boasts a promising record of seven wins with six knockouts.

However, his mettle will face a stern test against the more experienced 29-year-old Lamandau, who holds a record of 12-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with nine knockouts.

To recall, Tagacanao grabbed the spotlight in the “Kumong Bol-Anon XII” fight card last November 4 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, with a hellacious knockout victory against Jason Mopon in the undercard bout.

The eighth-round knockout sent Mopon crashing down to the canvas, solidifying Tagacanao’s reputation as one of Cebu’s up-and-coming prospects.

Meanwhile, Lamandau enters the bout riding a back-to-back winning streak in Indonesia, having defeated fellow Indonesian opponents Jack Langoadi and Paulus Rasi from 2021 to 2023, all by TKO.

In the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIV,” Boholano Virgel “Valiente” Vitor is set to headline, challenging for the WBO Oriental super featherweight title against Korean Tae Sun Kim.

