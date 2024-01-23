Cebu Daily Newscast: Two women arrested in Cebu for stealing during Sinulog festival

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Two women believed to be members of a ‘salisi gang’ were arrested here while trying to steal valuables from unsuspecting individuals during the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebration last Sunday, January 21.

Police from Mabolo Police Station confirmed that they detained two females accused of stealing nearly P50,000 in cash and high-end smartphones.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered an indefinite suspension of the operations on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) radio and television stations.

In an order dated Jan. 18, the NTC ordered Swara Sug Media Corporation, the business name of SMNI, to cease and desist its operations pending a hearing and final consideration of its administrative case lodged before the commission.

Canada on Monday announced a two-year cap on the intake of foreign students after an explosive growth in recent years aggravated the housing shortage. Last year Canada issued nearly one million study permits, about three times that of a decade ago, according to government data and the new proposal will cut the intake by nearly a third.

As the biggest Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo event kicked off today, January 23, delegates found themselves immersed in the rich cultural fabric of three towns in Northern Cebu, among them the vibrant municipality of Compostela.

A third-class municipality, Compostela is home to more than 50,000 residents.

Unknown to many, Compostela is a destination loaded with rich culture and tradition. Don’t you think it’s time to pay this lovely town a visit?

