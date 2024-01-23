Sinulog Cup 2024: Team Khalifa outlasts UC in OT win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Team Khalifa outlasted the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 108-99, in overtime to start their Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament campaign on the winning side.

Team Khalifa, comprised of former and current Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) cagers, defeated UC on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, on the opening day of the cash-rich tournament organized by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

The versatile forward Elmer Echavez of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars sought revenge for their qualifying round loss against UC by top-scoring for Khalifa with a double-double game.

Echavez, a last-minute pickup by Team Khalifa, scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and one assist in their overtime victory.

Adven Jess Diputado and Raymart Escobido each scored 17 points. Diputado handed out eight assists and recorded two steals in his outing. Escobido nearly had a triple-double after grabbing eight rebounds and dishing seven assists. He also tallied three steals.

Also contributing significantly for Team Khalifa was their team captain and former Cesafi MVP Jaybee Mantilla, who scored 14 points with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

PSL MVP Matt Flores, who had a lackluster debut with the University of the Philippines-Cebu in the qualifying round, bounced back with an 11-point game to go with eight rebounds.

On the other hand, Danie Lapiz spoiled his 16-point game for UC, which topped the qualifying round along with the CRMC Mustangs last week.

Jasper Pacana had 13 points, Reggie Dajab with 11 markers, and Steve Ursel with 10 points in their losing efforts.

The game was closely fought, with 15 lead changes and 11 tied scores.

UC was able to lead 90-81 in the final period when Team Khalifa initiated a short scoring burst, with Escobido topping it with a corner three-point shot that tied the game at 97-all, forcing the overtime.

They secured the victory over UC in overtime by outscoring them 11-2.

UC will try to bounce back tomorrow evening against the United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) at 7:30 p.m., while Khalifa takes on the defending champions at 3:00 p.m.

