PRO-7: Rules on anti-terror law to boost efforts against terrorism in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that they were preparing to make the necessary adjustments in line with the newly-implemented rules on anti-terrorism cases.

On January 15, 2024, the “Rules on the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 2020 and Related Laws” officially took effect.

This applies to “petitions and applications regarding detentions without judicial warrants of arrest, surveillance orders, freeze orders, restrictions on travel, designations, proscriptions, and other court issuances promulgated to implement the ATA and other related laws.”

PRO-7 making adjustments

In light of this, PRO-7 spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, said that they were examining on how the adjustments would be applied in their operations.

“We are already studying and preparing, together with our Armed Forces of the Philippines counterpart, on how to do the necessary adjustments with the recent passage of effectivity of the law that was passed by Congress,” he stated.

Pelare added that these set of procedural rules would be utilized to advance their relentless efforts to solve the problem of terrorism in Central Visayas.

“Gamiton nato ni para ultimately, mawagtang na gyud ang atong problema sa communist terrorist group ug sa laing mga terrorist groups diri sa Central Visayas,” he said.

(We will use this so that ultimately, the problem on the communist terrorist group and other terrorist groups here in Central Visayas will be solved.)

Law enforcement winning war vs terrorists — PRO-7 exec

In recent times, guerrilla fronts that were reported to have been present in Negros and Bohol were dismantled by authorities.

This goes to show that law-enforcement is winning the war against terrorist groups in the region, according to Pelare.

“But ang atong efforts gyud sa (our efforts are really on) anti-terrorism has been continuing and we are winning the war here in Central Visayas,” he stated.

Because of a series of armed operations by personnel of the AFP and Philippine National Police (PNP), the leaders of these groups have been neutralized and most of its members have already surrendered.

Despite this, Pelare said that they would be monitoring individuals after gathering information that they had been making efforts to bring some group back to its previous state.

“Ang ato na lang gibantayan karon is dili sila makabalik sa karaang estado,” he said.

(What we are monitoring now is that they could not return to their past state.)

PRO-7 Exec to visit barangays also

As part of their efforts to terminate the activities of terrorists, Pelare stated that they would also be visiting barangays and providing projects with the help of the government.

This is to make sure that residents will be well-informed and safe from manipulative tactics enticing them to join the terrorist groups.

“But now, the government were able to show that their idealism is fake and that the government is doing its job to provide for the needs of the people,” added Pelare.

Pelare also highlighted that they were in an advantageous spot due to the public’s one hundred percent cooperation.

“We have proven that our strategy is very effective…Indispensable dito (here) or significantly contributing is the support of the community,” he stated.

RA 11479 signed into law

RA 11479 was signed into law by then President Rodrigo Duterte on July 3, 2020.

Despite the 37 petitions that were brought before the Supreme Court to nullify the measure, it was declared constitutional, except for two of its provisions, on December 2021.

The rules state that a person suspected of being a member of a terrorist group can be arrested without a judicial warrant of arrest and detained for up to 14 days.

It also states that law enforcers must secure an order from the Court of Appeals to secretly conduct surveillance, such as wiretapping of conversations, on suspected terrorists.

These are only some of the primary points of the rules on RA 11479, which is known to be one of the most contested law in the country to date.

