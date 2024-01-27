DSWD refutes allegations on people’s initiative utilizing AICS program

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) denied claims on Friday that its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program was used to incentivize those who signed the people’s initiative to amend the Constitution.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, the AICS had rules and regulations in place to protect it from misuse.

“Since its establishment, the DSWD and its social welfare programs, including AICS, have been protected against this kind of misuse with all agency personnel strictly adhering to existing rules and regulations in the conduct of payouts to our beneficiaries,” Lopez said.

He added that the department “vehemently refuted” claims of incidents that the AICS was used along the people’s initiative.

“We at the DSWD vehemently refute such allegations in the light of the issues surrounding the people’s initiative utilizing AICS and other government programs. Reports connecting AICS to the people’s initiative is an outright falsehood and a misrepresentation of DSWD programs,” Lopez continued.

The official added that the social workers and other assistance-related employees of the DSWD will be “apolitical” and distribute assistance according to its guidelines.

“Rest assured that the thousands of dedicated social workers and development workers of DSWD will continue to be apolitical and will continue dispensing all kinds of assistance within the bounds of existing guidelines and regulations,” he added.

The AICS program is the department’s fund for individuals or families who have experienced crises, such as illness, death, or disasters.

Its different forms of assistance extend to medical, food, and transportation, among others.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec: Charter change push at risk if state funds used for signatures

Bohol bishops warn public of deception in charter change signature drive

Labor groups rally against Charter change, call for wage hike instead

Prayer rally vs signature drive for Charter change set in Davao City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP