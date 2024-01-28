Pagasa: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies in Metro Cebu until Feb. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The northeast monsoon, locally known as Amihan, continues to affect the country, according to the state weather bureau stationed in Mactan.

Based on Pagasa-Mactan’s weather specialist on Sunday, Jan. 28, Metro Cebu will experience mostly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions in the next five days or until Thursday, Feb. 1.

“Ang nakita nato within three to five days is naay mga isolated and scattered rains and thunderstorms,” Jhomer Eclarino told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(What we see is that within three to five days is there will be isolated and scattered rains and thunderstorms.)

READ: Pagasa: Cloudy Sunday with light rains in most parts of PH

Pagasa: Gale warning issued in Negros Oriental

The coastal waters will be from moderate to rough ranging 1.3 to 3.3 meters, and as for the temperature, it would range from 24 to 30 degrees celsius.

In Visayas, Pagasa-Mactan has issued gale warning in Negros Oriental.

“Wala nay gale warning sa Cebu [apan] balod gihapon. Moderate to rough. Rough gihapon ang atong sea condition,” he said.

(There is no more a gale warning in Cebu [but] the waves are still strong. Moderate to rough. The sea condition is still rough.)

“Delikado ang paglawig karon until this week because nakita nato kusog ang hanging Amihan,” Eclarino said.

(It is risky to travel by sea now until this week because we see the strong Amihan.)

READ: Pagasa: No tropical cyclones expected until end of January

Pagasa Visayas: Monitor thunderstorm advisories

Meanwhile, Eclarino said earlier in Pagasa Visayas’ weather forecast, to continue monitoring the thunderstorm or rainfall advisories, especially the color coded heavy rainfall warnings.

In an interview with Pagasa-Mactan’s chief, Engineer Al Quiblat, yesterday, he said that despite the winds brought by Amihan, no potential typhoon or low-pressure area is expected in or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

On Monday, January 29, there will be light to moderate rains as the northeast monsoon remains robust until Wednesday.

“Sa Monday, makasinati tag light rains and mostly cloudy kay mukosug ang Amihan ani pag-ayo hangtud nana sa Wednesday, pero wala tay bagyo or low-pressure area inside PAR or outside PAR for the next five days,” Quiblat said.

(On Monday, we can experience light rains and mostly cloudy because the Amihan will grow stronger and that will last until Wednesday, but we don’t have a typhoon or low pressure area inside PAR or outside PAR for the next five days.)

Despite the gale warning issued for seas, Quiblat mentioned that the Coast Guard has jurisdiction over determining the types of vessels allowed to travel. | with reports from Pia Piquero

ALSO READ: Have you felt it? Chilly weather expected in Cebu as ‘amihan’ intensifies – Pagasa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP