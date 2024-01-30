5 Energy saving tips from one born in the year of the dragon

With today’s rising costs, especially in energy consumption, one must be creative in managing his expenses. Although 2024, the year of the wooden dragon, is predicted to be promising, energy-saving habits are essential to manage one’s finances.

The wooden dragon is known for its charisma and generosity, attracting good fortune, and those born under the dragon sign are said to be highly creative.

CDN Digital asked its marketing associate, Khryss Melchor Gabuya – a young professional born in the year of the dragon in 2000 now taking on more financial responsibility at home – for tips on energy saving practices.

Map out your working hours

For those working from home, an organized to-do list maximizes your productivity. Planning your workday allows for consistency in energy consumption. It ensures that specific gadgets like PCs or laptops, printers, and desk lamps only run during specific hours of the day.

Avoid washing your jeans too often

A CEO of a known jeans brand suggested that you don’t have to wash your denims, which generated a lot of debate online. If your jeans have zero to minimal stains and do not emit a foul odor, you could wash them only once or twice a month to reduce utility expenses. Although seldom washing of your denims ensures its longevity and is a sustainable practice, don’t sacrifice hygiene.

Check the weather forecast before doing your laundry

With technology, one can swiftly access information with a simple swipe on mobile devices. Schedule doing your laundry on a sunny day. Instead of using the machine dryer, you can save energy by air-drying your clothes outdoors. Using the machine dryer adds wear and tear to your clothes.

Iron clothes while binge-watching your favorite series, and use charcoal iron while at it

Modern electric and steam clothes irons have made charcoal irons almost obsolete. Using modern iron saves time and effort, while charcoal iron takes some preparation to heat it. However, ironing clothes while watching your favorite series becomes a leisurely task if you learn to multitask. You can still purchase a charcoal iron at your nearest hardware or wet market.

Cook food the traditional way – firewood

Pinoy’s favorite dishes, such as ginisang monggo, crispy pata, or bulalo, require longer cooking. Substituting electric-powered stoves and burners with firewood is a cost-effective cooking method. Firewood also enhances the flavor of the dishes. With the preparations needed to cook the traditional way, one could say that the dish was made with love.

Visayan Electric Company (formerly VECO), the Philippines’ second-largest electric utility, actively supports this initiative to educate consumers about energy-saving behaviors. For more information and concerns, visit the Visayan Electric official Facebook page.

