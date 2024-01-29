2 king cobras spotted again in Busay
CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was apparently another sighting of the deadly king cobra in Cebu.
This time it was in Brgy. Busay in the the capital Cebu City.
2 king cobras
Several residents in Roosevelt, Brgy. Busay were shocked to see not just one but two cobras along the road last Jan. 26.
One of those who spotted the reptiles was Khenny Brian Surbano, who also recorded the reptiles which were apparently mating.
In an interview with CDN Digital, Surbano said they were walking in Roosevelt around 3 p.m. when they spotted two snakes slithering in front of them.
Residents killed 2 nakes
However, out of fear, residents decided to kill them, added Surbano.
“Wala mi katawag sa barangay kay nahadlok na mi. Gipatay lang nila kay padung man namo ang cobra gud,” he said.
(We had not a chance to call the barangay officials because we were scared. They killed them (the snakes) because the cobras were heading towards us.)
2 king cobras in Busay again
This is the second time a king cobra, considered the largest venomous snake on earth, was seen in Brgy. Busay this year.
It can be recalled that several individuals, hikers in this uphill barangay, also saw a king cobra while trekking there last January 7.
