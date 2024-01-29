2 king cobras spotted again in Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was apparently another sighting of the deadly king cobra in Cebu.

This time it was in Brgy. Busay in the the capital Cebu City.

READ: King Cobra spotted in Busay, Cebu City

2 king cobras

Several residents in Roosevelt, Brgy. Busay were shocked to see not just one but two cobras along the road last Jan. 26.

One of those who spotted the reptiles was Khenny Brian Surbano, who also recorded the reptiles which were apparently mating.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Surbano said they were walking in Roosevelt around 3 p.m. when they spotted two snakes slithering in front of them.

READ: Cobra bites: Where to get antivenom treatment when bitten by a venomous snake in Cebu

Residents killed 2 nakes

However, out of fear, residents decided to kill them, added Surbano.

“Wala mi katawag sa barangay kay nahadlok na mi. Gipatay lang nila kay padung man namo ang cobra gud,” he said.

(We had not a chance to call the barangay officials because we were scared. They killed them (the snakes) because the cobras were heading towards us.)

READ: King cobra also alarms Badian town residents

2 king cobras in Busay again

This is the second time a king cobra, considered the largest venomous snake on earth, was seen in Brgy. Busay this year.

It can be recalled that several individuals, hikers in this uphill barangay, also saw a king cobra while trekking there last January 7.

RELATED STORIES

King Cobra captured in Tabogon, Cebu

Netizens on cobra spotted in San Fernando, Cebu: ‘Kahadlok!’

King cobra also alarms Badian town residents

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP