Mona Lisa in Paris: Painting’s glass protection gets splashed with soup

By: Agence France Presse January 30,2024 - 03:56 PM

This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows two environmental activists from the collective dubbed "Riposte Alimentaire" (Food Retaliation) hurling soup at Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting, at the Louvre museum in Paris, on January 28, 2024. Two protesters on January 28, 2024 hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food", an AFP journalist said. It is the latest attack on the masterpiece in the French capital's Louvre museum, after someone threw a custard pie at it in May 2022, but it's thick glass casing ensured it came to no harm. (Photo by David CANTINIAUX / AFPTV / AFP)

This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows two environmental activists from the collective dubbed “Riposte Alimentaire” (Food Retaliation) hurling soup at Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” (La Joconde) painting, at the Louvre museum in Paris, on January 28, 2024. | Photo by David CANTINIAUX / AFPTV / AFP

Two protesters on Sunday hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” in Paris, demanding the right to “healthy and sustainable food”, an AFP journalist saw.

Two women threw red and orange soup onto the glass protecting the smiling lady to gasps from the crowd in the French capital’s Louvre museum, an AFP video journalist reported.

French farmers aim to put Paris 'under siege' in tractor protest

“What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food,” they asked, standing in front of the painting and speaking in turn.

“Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work.”

The action comes as French farmers have been protesting for days to demand better pay, taxes and regulations.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Friday announced several measures, but road blockages have continued in different parts of the country.

Sunday’s action follows a series of such stunts by climate activists against world-famous paintings to demand more action to phase out fossil fuels and protect the planet.

It was not the first attack on the “Mona Lisa”.

A 36-year-old man threw a custard pie at her in May 2022, because artists were not focusing enough on “the planet”, but the thick glass casing ensured she came to no harm.

