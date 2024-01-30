Fuel prices as of Jan. 30: Gasoline up by P2.80, diesel by P1.30 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local oil companies here have announced ta significant increase in the prices of fuel effective Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

As a result, motorists in Cebu City will be facing a hefty increase in the prices of fuel products on the first week of February. This marks the fourth consecutive week of price increases for this year.

Oil companies relayed in separate advisories that the prices of gasoline will be increased by P2.80 per liter. In the same manner, diesel will be going up by P1.30 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will be up by P0.45 per liter.

The price increase was attributed by the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau to the declining crude stockpile of the United States, among others.

In the previous week, gasoline prices climbed up by P1.30 per liter while the price of diesel increased by P0.95 per liter.

The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of January 30:

Shell Mobility Gas Station (Jones Avenue)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.25

V-Power Gasoline – P72.68

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.10

V-Power Diesel – P70.14

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.10

V-Power Diesel – P70.55

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.25

V-Power Gasoline – P73.25

V-Power Racing – P74.79

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P58.15

XTRA Advance – P63.30

XCS – P64.20

Gaas – P74.52

Blaze – P69.70

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.25

V-Power Gasoline – P73.45

Fuel Save Diesel – P58.30

V-Power Diesel – P69.34

V-Power Racing – P75.29

Caltex Gas Station (T. Padilla corner MJ Cuenco Avenue)

Diesel – P63.44

Power Diesel – P64.94

Silver – P69.15

Platinum – P71.05

