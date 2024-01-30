Sales agent nabbed for 2 counts of rape in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sales agent, who was accused of two counts of rape, was arrested in Yati Liloan on Monday evening, January 29, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Leonard Raya Villar, 36 years old, a resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Villar was considered the Top 8 Most Wanted Person (MWP) at the regional level and the Top 1 MWP at the municipal level.

The suspect has a pending warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Dee Seares, presiding judge of Mandaue City Family Court Branch 6.

The suspect’s whereabouts were tracked by Liloan Police Station’s Tracker Team.

During the arrest, police personnel experienced difficulty in apprehending the suspect, after his live-in partner tried to stop and bar them.

No bail was recommended by the court for both cases against the suspect.

