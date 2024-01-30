Rama ‘worried’ about Duterte-Marcos dispute

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama expressed concern about the ongoing political dispute in the country between former President Rodrigo Duterte and the incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The issue has become a matter of concern for Rama, given his personal relationship with both Duterte and Marcos, whom he considers “friends.”

He urged the public to pray for the nation in light of these developments.

It is noteworthy that Rama serves as the Vice President of PDP Laban in the Visayas, with Duterte as the Chairman and Jose Alvarez as the Party President.

“It is a cause for alarm, really a cause for alarm. I cannot even say if there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I’m telling you this with all candor. All those accusations are very, very, very, very serious. All those pronouncements that I’ve heard are very vital,” Rama said during the press conference on Monday, January 29.

Rama expressed concern over the serious accusations and statements he has heard from former President Duterte.

On January 28, Duterte repeatedly referred to Marcos as a “drug addict” during a prayer rally in Davao City.

In response, Marcos stated on January 29 that what Duterte said could be the result of fentanyl, a pain reliever that the former President has allegedly been taking for a “long time.”

The tension between the two political figures escalated when the Duterte family openly expressed disagreement and uncertainty in their alliance with Marcos Jr, leading Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to call for Marcos’ resignation.

Meanwhile, with the intense exchange of accusations between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte, various progressive groups have emphasized the importance of Filipinos maintaining impartiality.

“Imbis na gumawa ng mga kongkretong hakbang para apulahin ang lumalalang krisis na dinaranas ng mamamayan, mas pinipili ng mga kampo ni Marcos Jr. at mga Duterte na magbardagulan para sa sariling interes nila,” Anakbayan national spokesperson Kate Almenzo said.

Renato Reyes Jr., the president of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, also asserted that placing hope in any of these factions is not advisable, considering the interests represented by both Duterte and Marcos.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Rama clarified his continued support for the current administration.

