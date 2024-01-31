Super health center to rise in Mandaue City soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City is set to have its first super health center soon.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) on Tuesday, Jan. 30, announced that the construction of the super health center is expected to start within the first quarter of the year.

Catulong said that the budget for the construction of the building is funded by DOH but the city will oversee the construction and manage its operations.

The DOH has allocated P11.5 million for the construction of the three-storey center that will be built behind their building in Barangay Centro.

The super health center is a type of polyclinic that is smaller than hospitals but bigger than rural health units.

The services that will be offered include birthing, outpatient, isolation, and diagnostic laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound.

Catulong said they also hope to establish super health centers in each of the city’s five clusters, consisting of its 27 villages or barangays.

She said that this would improve the healthcare services for Mandauehanons.

“Para maka-assure sad ka nga duol kaayo ang mga services sa barangays, usahay baya mogasto og tulo ka biyahe padulong dinhi (city health) kung gikan pas bukid, naa pay uban nga maglakaw ra gikan Canduman, so atoa ihatag ang mga services, i-build-up ang mga capacity sa centers, tanan services gyud unta as much as possible duol nila,” said Catulong.

