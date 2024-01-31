‘Rewind’ nila ni Dingdong Dantes ug Marian Rivera mikita na og sobra P900M

Ang ‘Rewind’ nga gibidahan nila ni Dingdong Dantes ug Marian Rivera nakamugna og bag-ong kasaysayan isip una nga pelikulang Pilipino nga nakahalin og P902 million.

Gipahibaw sa Star Cinema niadtong Martes sa gabie, Enero 30, nga ang maong pelikula milapas na sa P900 million mark samtang padayon pa kini nga gipasalida sa mga sinehan.

Nalabwan na niini ang halin sa 2019 hit nga “Hello, Love, Goodbye” nila ni Kathryn Bernardo ug Alden Richards ug mao na karon ang ‘highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.’

“‘Rewind’ now has a running total worldwide gross of Php 902 million. It is the first-ever Filipino film to cross the 900 million mark at the box office. Thank you for being part of this record-breaking history! Above all, #SalamatLods,” matud sa Star Cinema sa ilang post sa X (kanhi Twitter).

Sa laing bahin ang maong pelikula nakakuha og P54 million sa international box office. Taas kaayo ang kita niini sa US, Canada ug Australia, matud pa ni Star Cinema head Kriz Gazmen sa iyang interview sa US-based media outlet nga Deadline.

“We have seen so many people posting videos of them crying after watching the film… this led to a lot of people being curious about the film, and they’d love to be part of the conversation. We definitely benefited from strong word-of-mouth,” sey ni Kriz sa maong interview.

Ang ‘Rewind’ nagpakita sa istorya ni John (Dingdong) nga nangaliya og divine intervention human mamatay ang iyang asawa nga si Mary (Marian) sa usa ka aksidente. Og sa dihang gihatagan siya og second chance sa kahitas-an, nangita siya og paagi kun unsaon niya pag bag-o sa iyang relasyon sa iyang asawa ug sa ilang anak nga si Austin (Jordan Lim).

Kauban usab nila sa maong pelikula sila si Pepe Herrera, Coney Reyes, Joross Gamboa, Ina Feleo, and Lito Pimentel.

