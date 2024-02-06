Welcome the Year of the Wooden Dragon at bai Hotel Cebu

This year’s February sparks hope and blessings as the Lunar New Year brings in the festivities of fortune. Indulge in a wide spread of Chinese cuisine specials and favorites along with traditional events for Chinese New Year at bai Hotel Cebu.

Ring in the New Lunar Year as bai Hotel Cebu is preparing an auspicious festivity to anchor the arrival of the year of the Wooden Dragon.

Ring in the New Lunar Year as bai Hotel Cebu is preparing an auspicious festivity to anchor the arrival of the year of the Wooden Dragon. Welcome the Year of the Wooden Dragon with a traditional lion and dragon dance on February 9, 2024, at 12 NN in bai Hotel Cebu’s lobby.

Feast on a delicious assortment of Chinese favorites and specialties as CAFÉ bai sets the buffet stations with flavors of fortune on February 9-10, 2024. Regular rates apply for Chinese New Year Lunch and Dinner; Php 1,588 nett per person for lunch from 12 NN to 2:30 PM, and Php 1,888 nett per person for dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM. For table reservations, call us at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 local 8204 or email [email protected] or message us on Facebook.

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

bai Hotel Cebu wins coveted ASEAN MICE Venue Standard