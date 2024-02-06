Cebu’s Elreen Ando bags two silver medals in Olympic qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana Olympian Elreen Ando claimed two silver medals in the women’s 59-kilogram division of the ongoing 2024 Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) Asian Championships-Olympic Qualifiers on Monday, February 5, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ando, who was accompanied by her coach Ramon Solis and was with four other Filipina weightlifters, lifted a total of 213 kilograms.

North Korean Kim Il Gyong won the gold medal with her 225kgs total lift, while Indonesia’s Natasya Beteyob settled for the bronze medal with 212kgs total lift.

Gyong, who is the world record holder in the women’s 59kgs snatch, flexed her winning form by lifting 103kgs in snatch and 122kgs best lift in the clean & jerk to finish with a total of 225kgs, claiming three gold medals in total.

Ando finished fifth in the snatch with 93kgs, but she bounced back strong in the clean and jerk, lifting 120kgs to finish second, while her total lift put her at second overall to clinch two silver medals.

Meanwhile, Beteyob earned a silver medal in the snatch from her 96kg lift, but ultimately settled for bronze from her 116kg clean & jerk, while her total lift was 213kgs.

Earlier, Rosegie Ramos of Zamboanga City earned a silver and bronze medal in the 88kgs division with 190kgs total lift.

The 20-year-old Ramos lifted 88kgs in the snatch to earn the silver medal, while she lifted 102kgs in the clean and jerk.

