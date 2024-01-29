Comelec suspends proceedings for people’s initiative to amend Charter

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it will halt all proceedings related to the signature drive for amending the 1987 Constitution via people’s initiative (PI).

This includes the Comelec’s acceptance of signatures in their local offices.

In a press conference in Manila, Comelec Chair George Garcia said that the commission has decided to suspend all PI proceedings to make way for the review and amendment of rules regarding the initiative.

“This is an act of due diligence on the part of Comelec en banc,” Garcia said.

“Kapag pinayagan namin ang pagtanggap [ng pirma] tapos alam naming may problema…kami po ang masisisi,” he continued.

(If we allow the acceptance [of signatures] while knowing that there is a problem…we will be blamed.)

Garcia bared that the current rules that the Comelec has been relying on regarding PI proceedings, Resolution No. 10650, needs to be updated and enhanced to further expound on how the commission will exercise jurisdiction on any PI petition that will be filed before them.

“Hindi siya ordinary rules, siya ay rules para sa pagbabago ng ating Saligang Batas,” the Comelec chair noted, stressing on the gravity of the resolution.

(These are not ordinary rules, these are rules for changing our Constitution.)

Garcia said that the suspension is indefinite until the Comelec comes up with the enhanced and revised rules on PI.

“The Comelec will suspend, in the meantime, everything,” he emphasized.

