As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

By: Associated Press February 06,2024 - 01:59 PM

King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne. In photo is Britain's King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, sits on The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on November 7, 2023. | [File Photo] AFP

LONDON — As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. This is the order of succession to the throne:

  1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is known as Prince of Wales and is married to Kate, Princess of Wales. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.
  1. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.
  1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.
  1. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.
  2. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana, who has relinquished his royal duties but retains his place in line.
  1. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.
  1. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan in June 2021.
  1. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.
  1. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
  1. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.
  1. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson’s younger daughter.
  1. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in Feb. 2021.
  1. Ernest Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in May 2023.
  1. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.
  1. James, Viscount Severn, son of Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

