Fili Hotel Celebrates Love with Irresistible Valentine’s Offerings

Love is in the air, and Fili Hotel is set to make this Valentine’s Day an affair to remember with a host of romantic offerings and delightful experiences. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or planning a special evening with your loved one, Fili Hotel has you covered.

Join us and immerse yourself in the delectable cuisine and romantic atmosphere of our F&B establishments at NUSTAR Resort.

Fili Lobby Lounge

Royal Valentine’s Afternoon tea with Sparkling Wine: Savor the sumptuous delights of a royal Valentine’s afternoon tea, featuring an array of delectable sweet and savory treats perfectly paired with Sparkling Wine, all for 2430++ per person.

Hampers Valentine Gift Sets: Indulge your sweetheart with our specially curated Valentine’s hampers, filled with exquisite treats and surprises.

Valentines Theme Cakes and Drinks: Delight in the flavors of love with our heartwarming Valentine-themed cakes, and savor the essence of romance with our exclusive trio of enchanting drinks.

Xin Tian Di

Valentines Special Menu (14th to 15th): Elevate your Valentine’s Day with a specially crafted menu that sets the mood for love.

Fina

Embrace the month of love at Fina with our exclusive February specials, showcasing authentic Filipino cuisine. Enjoy comforting classics and beloved heirloom recipes from Cebu and beyond, presented with care for a dining experience that blends freshness with nostalgia

Fili Café

Explore the culinary wonders at Fili Café, where an expansive buffet invites you to indulge in a fusion of international and local cuisines. Every dish is thoughtfully prepared with love by our culinary team, promising an unforgettable evening at just P2,490 per person. Between 6-10PM, immerse yourself in the melodies of our vibrant Valentine’s party band, and dance the night away in joyful celebration.

Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar

Savor the enchanting Valentine’s Cocktail Special, offered exclusively from the 9th to the 15th at Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar. Delight in a symphony of flavors while relishing live entertainment presented by the dynamic Revel Band. To culminate the night, immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere and celebrate Valentine’s Day in style.

Huang Di

Celebrate love with our Valentine’s Set Menu at Huang Di, available for dinner from the 13th to the 15th at 2180++ per person. Enjoy a delightful dining experience with your loved one, accompanied by a refreshing mimosa. Experience the modern Chinese cuisine in a sleek and stylish atmosphere on the VIP Casino Floor, where traditional flavors meet contemporary techniques for a dynamic Valentine’s celebration.

Il Primo

Indulge in a romantic experience at Il Primo for 3999 per person, where you’ll be welcomed with a delectable meat-centric feast and a Sparkling Wine. Il Primo offers a sweet and savory symphony of exquisite meat cuts to delight couples’ palates.

Mott 32

Experience culinary excellence at Mott 32, our Michelin-starred gem in NUSTAR Cebu, where romance meets gastronomy. Delight in a six-course extravaganza featuring delicacies like Scallop Dumplings with caviar and sumptuous Traditional Iberico Pork Shanghainese Soup Dumplings. Indulge in Wok Fried King Prawn and Signature Smoked Black Cod, and savor Diced Australian Wagyu Beef Fried Rice. Conclude with Sweetened Mango Soup. Join us for this unforgettable celebration of love, priced at 5588+ per person, with a minimum of 2 persons per booking.

As the ultimate expression of affection, from Fili Lobby Lounge to Il Primo, and extending to Mott 32, our restaurants will be providing a complimentary red macaroon on Valentine’s Day, subject to availability. Don’t let this delightful offering pass you by! Join us and immerse yourself in the delectable cuisine and romantic atmosphere of our F&B establishments at NUSTAR Resort.

For inquiries and table reservations, contact NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at (032) 888 8282.

