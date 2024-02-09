More king cobra sightings reported in Asturias, Toledo in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two more sightings of king cobras, locally known as “banakon,” were reported in different areas in Cebu: one in Asturias and another in Toledo City on Thursday, February 8.

In a Facebook post by CDN Digital detailing the timeline of king cobra sightings in Cebu on February 8, several local residents reported sightings of king cobras in Barangay Media Once in Toledo City and San Isidro, Asturias town on the same day.

CDN Digital then confirmed and verified the sources.

Last February 6, another king cobra was sighted in Barangay Bagakay, Sogod, a northern town in Cebu.

According to experts, the months from January to April signify the mating season for king cobras, prompting their movement beyond their usual habitats in search of mates.

Additionally, experts have confirmed that the emergence of king cobras from their habitats can also be attributed to the gradual impacts of El Niño and population growth, which have led to encroachment on their natural habitats by residents.

Even though more king cobras are being seen in Cebu, a local veterinarian stressed the need to protect them.

She asserted that they typically “do not pose a threat to humans unless provoked.”

Dr. Alice Utlang, who helps with animal issues in Cebu City, said king cobras, called ‘banakon’ locally, are “harmless” animals.

Utlang further explained that king cobras are critically endangered species and face the risk of extinction due to declining numbers.

While the Philippines is home to four venomous snake species, including the King Cobra or Banakon in Cebuano, the Philippine Cobra, Samar Cobra or Naja Samarensis, and various vipers, the King Cobra is the most commonly encountered venomous snake with high-risk exposure in Cebu. /clorenciana

