TIMELINE: The unprecedented sightings of king cobras in Cebu

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 08,2024 - 11:23 AM

INQUIRER.net stock photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – King cobras, locally known as “Banakon”, have been garnering the attention of residents in Cebu as sightings of these species become increasingly frequent in local communities.

According to experts, this surge in sightings can be attributed to the mating season of king cobras, which typically spans from January to April, along with climate factors such as the gradual effects of el Niño.

King cobras are the most prevalent type of snake with high-risk exposure in Cebu.

They have been long documented to exist in the region; however, just in late 2023 and early this year, numerous sightings of king cobras have been reported by concerned residents, sparking heightened alarm.

February 7, 2024

A recent sighting of a king cobra occurred near a residential community in Toledo City.

February 6, 2024

A King Cobra or Banakon has been sighted in Bagakay, Sogod on Monday, February 5. | via Facebook/ Philippine Snake ID

In Barangay Bagakay, Sogod, a northern town in Cebu, another king cobra, locally known as Banakon in Cebuano, was sighted.

A member of the Philippine Snake ID page shared an image of a deceased cobra on February 5, seeking public assistance in identifying the snake sighted in Sogod.

January 26, 2024

2 king cobras are seen in Barangay Busay in Cebu City. | screengrab from video taken by Brian Surbano via Futch Anthony Inso

Residents in Roosevelt, Brgy. Busay, were surprised to spot two cobras along the road on January 26.

Khenny Brian Surbano recorded the reptiles, which were observed mating, while walking in Roosevelt around 3 p.m.

January 6, 2024

King Cobra

In Purok 2, Barangay Salag, Tabogon town, northern Cebu, another King Cobra, locally known as ‘banakon,’ was captured on January 5 by Raul Gorgonia.

The reptile, measuring 6 feet, was promptly turned over to authorities.

December 31, 2023

King cobra or banakon spotted in Badian town last December 29.

Banakon spotted in Badian on December 29, 2023.

Only three days after a king cobra, locally known as ‘banakon,’ was spotted in San Fernando town, southern Cebu, another sighting was reported in Badian town, situated in the southwestern part of Cebu Province.

December 28, 2023

king cobra

The king cobra spotted in San Fernando, Cebu on December 27, 2023. | Screengrab from Stephen Baringui-an’s Facebook video.

Residents in a mountain barangay in San Fernando town, southern Cebu, were alarmed after spotting a king cobra in their vicinity on December 27.

The reptile, locally known as banakon, was found attempting to swallow another snake – a python – on the morning of Wednesday, according to Stephen Baringui-an, a resident in the area.

Out of fear, some neighbors sought to kill the king cobra.

