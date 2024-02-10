Lapu-Lapu drug test: 16 slaughterhouse employees positive

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 10,2024 - 06:30 AM

lapu drug test

CLOSAP personnel conduct a surprise drug test for employees innthe city’s slaughterhouse. | Lapu-Lapu City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Sixteen out of 77 employees from the Lapu-Lapu City Slaughterhouse tested positive for illegal drug use.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

The CLOSAP initiated drug testing for Slaughterhouse employees was conducted on Thursday, February 8.

Elena Caballes serves as the head of the City Public Market and Slaughterhouse, while Lemuel Delaben acts as the officer in charge of the slaughterhouse.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is actively pursuing the removal of drug users among City Hall workers.

Last Friday, CLOSAP conducted surprise drug tests on employees at the City Hospital. Subsequently, on Wednesday, they carried out surprise tests on workers from Barangay Ibo and employees of the Motorpool.

A total of six turned out positive in the drug test, wherein two were from the city hospital, three from Barangay Ibo, and one from the Motorpool.

On Thursday, the focus of the Lapu-Lapu drug test shifted to the slaughterhouse workers, who underwent surprise drug testing.

TAGS: drug test, drugs, Lapu-Lapu City, slaughterhouse
