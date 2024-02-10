Cebu weather: Generally fair in next five days says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu weather will be generally fair with sunny skies for the next five days, Pagasa-Mactan said on its latest updates.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said that Cebu will have generally fair weather with sunny skies occasionally turning partly cloudy or cloudy at times in the next five days.

In addition, there is a chance of passing isolated showers due to easterlies or thunderstorms and isolated rain showers may occur, but overall conditions will remain mostly dry.

In terms of heat, the heat index is forecasted to range between 33°C to 39°C, indicating hot and humid conditions.

As of present, there is no gale warning for Central Visayas, suggesting safe marine conditions.

Moreover, no tropical cyclones or Low Pressure Areas (LPAs) are anticipated within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Pagasa stated on Friday, February 9, that no storms are expected to form or enter the Philippines this weekend.

However, rain showers may still occur in some areas due to two weather systems: the easterlies and the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.

“Base naman po sa ating latest satellite animation, wala tayong namamataan na low pressure area or bagyo na papasok sa ating PAR sa susunod na tatlong araw,” Pagasa expert Benison Estareja said on Friday.

The prevailing two weather systems could get stronger in the next few days, affecting the weather more significantly.

Meanwhile, a flood watch has been issued for four areas in Mindanao due to moderate rain and thunderstorms, according to a statement released by the state weather bureau on Friday.

The Pagasa warned that flooding may occur in the following watercourses in the areas below:

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao particularly Lanao Del Sur and Maguindanao rivers.

Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) particularly around Lanao Del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

Region 11 (Davao Region) particularly around Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental, Dave de Oro, Davao Occidental,

Region 12 (Soccsksargen) particularly around Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato

“People living near the mountain slopes and in the low-lying areas of the above-mentioned river systems and the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils concerned advised to take necessary precautionary measures,” Pagasa added.

