Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino Welcomes the Year of Wooden Dragon with a Blast

Enriched with the Lunar New Year spirit, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino celebrated the Chinese holiday with an energetic Wushu performance, a Lion and Dragon dance, and the prosperity tossing of Yee Sang on February 9, 2024.

A breathtaking display of pyro-musical fireworks manifesting a joyous year ahead entertained everyone, including those in neighboring buildings and the guests of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Officially opened by Bryan Lasala, the establishment’s Resident Manager and Officer-in-Charge for Hotel Operations, the gathering exhibited rich Chinese traditions and beliefs, all aiming for prosperity and wealth in different aspects.



The celebration was joined by Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Acting Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, Dr. Vivina Chiu, and recently crowned Miss Cebu placers alongside the hotel’s key executives and staff.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s celebration of the Chinese New Year featured a Lion and Dragon dance, which was a feast for the eyes not only due to the entertainment it conveys but also because of the symbolism and storyline it tries to bridge to the audience.

A traditional Yee Sang Toss which symbolized prosperity and abundance for the coming year was performed by the invited guests.

Experience Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Merienda Buffet at the lobby lounge for only P499 per person every Friday and Saturday from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For further inquiries, you may check their official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

