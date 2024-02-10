Girl from Batangas shoots father dead over sexual abuse

LUCENA CITY — A 13-year-old girl in Cuenca town in Batangas province shot and killed her father on Friday, over alleged repeated sexual abuse, police said on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Region 4A police said in an initial report that “Abby,” shot her father, “Nonilo,” 48, on his head with a caliber .45 pistol, killing him on the spot around 2 p.m. in Barangay Pinagkaisahan.

The report did not provide more details on the shooting and how the suspect got hold of the handgun.

Police later arrested the girl, a high school student, in a hot pursuit operation.

The girl admitted to killing her father as an act of revenge after he allegedly molested her several times in the past, the police said.

The investigators will subject the girl and her alleged boyfriend, “Clint” to a paraffin test, which is used to determine if a person has fired a gun.

The report did not provide added information about Clint except that he is considered a “person of interest.”

A person of interest is anyone the police believe has crucial information about a criminal case or has possible involvement but has yet to be charged.

The girl was placed under the custody of the local social welfare office while investigation continues.

