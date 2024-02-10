Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks Agusan del Sur
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Agusan del Sur around Saturday noon, the state seismology bureau said.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located east of Esperanza.
It had a depth of focus of 27 kilometers.
The Phivolcs added that the following intensities were felt in the locations below:
Intensity II
Cotabato-City of Kidapawan
Intensity I
Cotabato-Aracana and Kabacan
The following instrumental intensities were also felt, the Phivolcs added:
Intensity IV
Cagayan de Oro City
Intensity II
Cotabato- City of Kidapawan and Banisilan
The Phivolcs likewise said that damages and aftershocks were to be expected after the Agusan del Sur quake.
