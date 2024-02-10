Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks Agusan del Sur

By: Adrian Parungao - Inquirer.net | February 10,2024 - 02:51 PM

Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Sur map. | INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Agusan del Sur around Saturday noon, the state seismology bureau said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located east of Esperanza.

It had a depth of focus of 27 kilometers.

The Phivolcs added that the following intensities were felt in the locations below:

Intensity II

Cotabato-City of Kidapawan

Intensity I

Cotabato-Aracana and Kabacan

The following instrumental intensities were also felt, the Phivolcs added:

Intensity IV
Cagayan de Oro City

Intensity II
Cotabato- City of Kidapawan and Banisilan

The Phivolcs likewise said that damages and aftershocks were to be expected after the Agusan del Sur quake.

RELATED STORIES

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Agusan del Sur

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, tremors felt in Cebu

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Agusan del Sur

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Agusan del Sur, earthquake, Phivolcs
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.