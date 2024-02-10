Marcos tells Fil-Chinese community to reflect on past accomplishments

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized the “heritage of the dragon” as the country marked the Chinese New Year on Saturday.

In a message to the Filipino-Chinese community, Marcos encouraged reflection on the past year’s accomplishments and eagerness to embrace the opportunities that the coming year offers.

“This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom, and courage,” he said.

“In its majestic presence, let us reflect on our accomplishments in the past year, cherishing the triumphs that elevated our spirits and nourished our souls,” Marcos added.

Marcos also noted the dragon’s spirited heartbeat and the Year of the Dragon’s “limitless horizon.” He likewise underscored the importance of bravery and determination to make dreams into reality.

“As one diverse yet united community, may we immerse ourselves in the richness of our cultural identity and lay the groundwork for a more peaceful, harmonious and progressive Philippines. I wish everyone an auspicious and bountiful Chinese New Year,” Marcos further said.

The celebration is the annual Chinese festival that runs for 15 days, beginning with the new moon which, for this year, would occur between January 21 and February 20.

Based on the traditional Chinese calendar or lunisolar calendar, which also incorporates the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, this 2024 is represented by the dragon.

The 11 other Chinese zodiac animals are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

