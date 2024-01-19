Marcos declares Feb. 9 a special non-working day for Chinese New Year

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared February 9, a Friday, as a special non-working day in the country for the celebration of Chinese New Year.

The Palace issued Proclamation No. 453, making the declaration.

“The declaration of 09 February 2024, Friday, as an additional special non-working day throughout the country will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year and enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend,” read the proclamation signed by Marcos and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The order was signed on Thursday, Jan. 18, and released to the media on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Department of Labor and Employment will issue the appropriate circular to the private sector.

