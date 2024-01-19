Marcos declares Feb. 9 a special non-working day for Chinese New Year
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared February 9, a Friday, as a special non-working day in the country for the celebration of Chinese New Year.
The Palace issued Proclamation No. 453, making the declaration.
“The declaration of 09 February 2024, Friday, as an additional special non-working day throughout the country will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year and enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend,” read the proclamation signed by Marcos and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.
The order was signed on Thursday, Jan. 18, and released to the media on Friday, Jan. 19.
The Department of Labor and Employment will issue the appropriate circular to the private sector.
RELATED STORIES
8 things you need to know about Chinese New Year
LIST: Philippine holidays in 2024
Marcos calls for solidarity, optimism in New Year’s message
What you need to know about the Chinese New Year
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.