BBM calls for deeper compassion, sense of solidarity as nation welcomes Chinese New Year

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday called on Filipinos and the Filipino – Chinese community to have a deeper compassion for the poor, and a renewed sense of solidarity as the nation marks the Chinese New Year.

“May this auspicious day not only remind us of the blessings we have at hand but also inspire us to exercise deeper compassion to those who have less in life,” said Marcos in a statement.

“As Filipinos, let us work hand-in-hand and be renewed with a sense of solidarity from which our hopes for a better tomorrow will spring forth,” he added.

According to Marcos, the lunar new year symbolizes the country’s “boundless wishes for prosperity,” adding that it is through celebrations like this that the country can recognize the ties that bind it together “as a family, community, and a nation.”

He also pointed out that there should be a focus on the common thread that reaffirms “bonds of kinship and friendship” between Filipinos and the Chinese community that have allowed both to “withstand all challenges and overcome ordeals.”

“Truly, I am glad to begin this fresh chapter with you all-especially with our Filipino-Chinese communities in the country-in securing the good fortune, joy, and harmony that will be our guiding light in writing our shared history anew,” said Marcos.

