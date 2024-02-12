Curfew for minors to be implemented strictly by Lapu-Lapu police

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) ordered all police stations to strictly implement the city’s curfew ordinance for minors.

This was confirmed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the LCPO, saying city director Police Colonel Elmer Lim ordered the strict implementation of the curfew ordinance, especially during fiesta celebrations in every barangay.

“Strictly nato i-implement ang curfew,” Torres said.

(We will strictly implement the curfew.)

Torres said that based on the curfew ordinance of the city, the curfew for minors is from 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. the next day.

However, during fiesta activities, the LCPO will give consideration and extend the start of the curfew to midnight.

The LCPO is planning to implement the curfew for minors after an incident last Sunday, February 11, 2024, where an 18-year-old grade 11 student died after he was stabbed by a 16-year-old grade 10 student in Sitio Mainit, Barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City.

The incident happened during a disco event after two groups of teenagers were involved in trouble.

While the victim was dancing, the suspect suddenly approached the victim and stabbed him using a 12-inch ice pick.

The victim was immediately brought to Sta. Rosa Community Hospital, but later died.

Based on the autopsy, Torres said that the victim’s heart was hit by the ice pick, which caused his untimely death.

The suspect was turned over to the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). They are still waiting for the evaluation of the social worker pending the filing of a case of homicide.

