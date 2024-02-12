Father-daughter Tiktok dance video touches hearts of netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A father-daughter tandem from Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, swayed their problems away as they joined the viral TikTok dance challenge ‘Pantropiko’ by BINI.

According to Niña Marie Labus, the dance challenge was like exercise because it allowed her to move her body as she swayed her hips. And her father, Efren, gamely joined her in the dance challenge.

“Yes, gihagad nako kay dako na [iyang] tiyan. haha,” Niña said.

She told CDN Digital that she and her father already made a lot of dance videos.

Whenever something would trend on TikTok, she would invite her father to come and dance with her.

“Sige mi make jud videos saona pa, kay ganahan sad jud [siya] ma expose sa soc med kay ganahan pod sya mag vlog’2 pod,” Niña said.

Niña said they started to produce dance content in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 restrictions as exercise and to maintain good health.

They continue to do dance videos to date.

“Na kaya pagyud makigsabay sa mga batan-on bisan sa edad na 70,” she added.

The most recent video that they posted impressed and touched the hearts of netizens.

“Maka remember ko ni papa grabe modalag sayaw bsan may edad na,” Aileen wrote in the comment section.

Dancing with your father is not only a heartwarming gesture but also a beautiful opportunity to celebrate love and togetherness.

Last year, it was reported that amid the controversies and criticisms surrounding the partly Chinese-owned app TikTok, the platform’s audience shares continue to skyrocket in the Philippines, among the top countries where people seeking instant fame have been gobbling up the technology like crazy.

