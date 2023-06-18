Dad’s love: Stepfather asks daughters to take his last name

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A video of Julia Reyes featuring her stepfather asking her twin sister and her to be his daughters went viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe with the sweet gesture.

The video which was uploaded on June 6, 2023, showed her stepfather, Jam Chua, asking officially Julia and her twin, Bianca Reyes, to be his daughters.

The event happened on June 5, when the Reyes twins celebrated their birthday in their home in Metro Manila.

They were watching a compilation video of their stepfather and them together with their friends and family.

As they watched in the last part of the video, a text was projected saying, “Sorry, it took a while. Look behind you.”

When Julia and Bianca looked what was behind them, they found Chua kneeling down with a paper carrying the question, “Will you take my last name and become my daughters?”

The video showed that the twins were tearful upon reading the paper. The paper also contained two blanks for their answers: yes or no.

The twins gladly checked ‘yes.’

Growing up

Julia shared with CDN Digital that their biological father left them before they were born, and their mother, Karla Chua, was never married to him.

“My mom got a boyfriend at like 2009 and me and my twin met him when I was 4 years old. And ever since that, I already grew up with him and we started living together in the same house,” Julia said.

She added that they (Bianca) never got to have their stepfather’s last name because he was not their “real dad.”

“But on my 17th birthday, he asked me if we can take his last name,” she said.

Julia added that Karla and Jam got married in 2019. The twins eventually got a brother named Sean who was born in 2011.

Accepting their stepdad’s last name

Julia and Bianca said that they were so happy and thankful for Jam’s gesture.

“I felt very happy that he was gonna adopt me and have his last name. Growing up, I always had to explain why I don’t have a middle initial or why I don’t have his last name,” Julia told CDN.

However, she said that even without him adopting her, she knows that she is his daughter even if they are not blood-related.

Julia said that she already considered him as her father and she never thought he would ask the question.

“I felt so emotional when he asked us because I never thought he would ask us like that because he doesn’t need our permission. I’ll take my dad’s last name, any day,” Julia added.

To Bianca, she said that she was also shocked because she never expected him to ask the question at that time.

“I cried so hard. I couldn’t contain the happiness I felt. It was indeed one of the most memorable days that I had. I am truly happy and thankful,” Bianca said.

As a father

Julia said that she would be biased to say that he is the best “but he really is.”

“He took care of me and my twin like I was his real daughter. Not once did I ever feel like I wasn’t loved by him. He’s the best! And he is a good husband to my mom,” she told CDN.

As of writing, the video garnered over one million views on TikTok.

Julia said that she is very happy that her stepfather is getting “so much love” from it.

“He deserves it, really,” Julia said.

Netizens’ reactions

As the video went viral, netizens have left warm comments on the post.

“I wish to find a man like him. A man who will not just love but will give my twin daughters the love that they deserve,” user ‘Nabi’ said.

“Isn’t it ironic na there’s certain person na will take responsibility for everything kahit di kayo kadugo samantalang sarili nyong tatay iniwan kayo at nagpaka tatay sa iba,” user ‘jang :)’ commented.

To ‘YannyShamzzz’ she said, “Not only does he want to marry your mother, he’s also marrying and committing to be a great father for the both of you.”

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed their longing for their fathers, and some wished they could experience such a thing.

