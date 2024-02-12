Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla, Carcar beat foes in cage wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla and Sidlak Carcar started their respective journey in the Rhea Gullas Cup 1st District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Sports Festival 2024 with contrasting victories on Sunday evening at the Talisay City sports complex.

Abante Minglanilla, formerly the Minglanilla Archangels, narrowly edged the home team, Aksyon Agad Talisay, 86-83, while Sidlak Carcar earned a victory against Blissful Sibonga, 96-51, in the other game in the Rhea Gullas Cup.

Abante Minglanilla endured 11 lead changes and five deadlocks in their back-and-forth battle against Aksyon Agad Talisay.

JC Rex Sanguenza virtually single-handedly carried Minglanilla on his shoulder after erupting for a game-high 26 points from 10-of-13 field goals.

He also tallied seven rebounds, four assists, and six steals in their close win against Talisay in the Rhea Gullas Cup.

Isaac Dave Ocaba added 10 points with one rebound.

Meanwhile, four of Talisay City’s players, headed by John Mark Lasola, finished with double-digit scores, but these weren’t enough to outlast Minglanilla.

Lasola tallied 18 points with four boards, three assists, and one steal. Jhann Brixter Villarias had 14 points, while Kevin Cabanero added 12 markers and John Butong with 10 points.

In the other game in the Rhea Gullas Cup, Julius Tipon led Carcar in their dominant win over Sibonga with 18 points, five boards, five assists, and four steals.

Jethro Sogolili and Jomari Gallego each scored 12 points, while Dharzy Bacon and Reniel Georpo added nine markers apiece for Carcar.

Nino Kheans Dean Hermia had 15 points, while Charles Medina added 12 points in Sibonga’s awful opening game. Sibonga finished with 23 of 60 field goals and suffered 38 turnovers.

Whereas Carcar converted 43 of their 77 field goals and limited their turnovers to 21.

Carcar also dominated the painted area, scoring 80 points over Sibonga’s 36 and led as many as 46 points, 91-45, in the end game.

RELATED STORIES

RHEA GULLAS CUP: Naga City outlasts San Fernando in thrilling opener

Rhea Gullas Cup unfolds with bigger and better sports for all

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP