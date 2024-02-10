Rhea Gullas Cup unfolds with bigger and better sports for all 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s longest-running annual multi-sports meet, the Rhea Gullas Cup, officially kicked off on Saturday, February 10, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the Naga City, Cebu.

The annual meet formerly known as the Gullas Cup, which started in the 1970s, has gone bigger and grander with the addition of several sports, aside from basketball and volleyball.

This year, Cebu First District Representative Rhea Gullas promised her constituents, especially the young athletes who are competing for their respective cities and towns, that they will be adding more sports tournaments in the coming months.

Besides its centerpiece, basketball, the Rhea Gullas Cup added volleyball, lawn tennis, football, table tennis, badminton, boxing, push bike, and skateboarding to the annual meet.

“Focused kaayo ta sa basketball, but last year, I made sure dili lang ta mo focus sa basketball, para atong mga female athletes sa unang distrito maka participate sad,” Gullas said during her speech in the opening ceremony.

“This year, our main goal is to make the Gullas Cup bigger and better, so mao nang sa among team nasabutan nato atong dungagan ug sports.”

Over P200,000 worth of cash prizes await the winning teams in the tournament courtesy of its main sponsor, Emil’s Chicken.

Those who want to watch the games can catch its live streaming on Facebook via the Gullas Cup page.

The basketball tournament format will have a single round-robin in the elimination. The team that secures a sweep will automatically advance to the finals.

One of the main goals of the Gullas Cup is to discover talented athletes from Cebu’s first district.

Some of the most notable players who were products of the Gullas Cup were Gilas Pilipinas member Roger “RR” Pogoy, National University’s Steven Nash Enriquez, and former Cesafi MVP Jessel Tarrosa of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in basketball.

With the additional sports, Cong. Gullas hopes they can discover more athletes, other than basketball, who will represent their district.

“Amo ning nabuhat kay nabantayan namo before nga ubay-ubay sad gyud sa atong athletes dinhi sa Gullas Cup na discover, naay mga athletes nga naka graduate na sa college as varsities with free tuitions kay na showcase na nila ilahang talent sa Gullas Cup ug na discover sila. That is our goal also. Hopefully daghan mahatagan ug opportunities this year,” said Gullas.

In the opening ceremony’s side event, Carcar City’s Jhesidy Thea Alberca was named the “Best Muse” from among six contestants.

