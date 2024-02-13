Tallo suits up for KSB/Alicia in cash-rich Zamboanga Sibugay tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Converge FiberXer guard Mac Tallo will suit up for the KSB/Alicia basketball team in tomorrow’s start of the Gov. Ann K. Hofer Invitational Basketball Tournament 23rd Araw Ng Sibugay basketball tournament in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The cash-rich tournament, with stakes amounting to over P3 million worth of cash prizes, draws the participation of Tallo along with other well-known veteran cagers who will play for KSB/Alicia.

This was confirmed by the team’s head coach, Chelito Caro, to CDN Digital.

Earlier, Tallo became controversial in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) after he was slapped with a P100,000 fine by Commissioner Willie Marcial for participating in an unsanctioned “Ligang Labas” earlier this month, particularly the “Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament” in Cebu City.

On top of that, Converge officially terminated Tallo’s contract last February 7.

However, these setbacks didn’t stop Tallo from continuing to play in commercial leagues such as this one that will unfold tomorrow.

Being the defending champion of the tournament, Caro made sure that Tallo would be one of his players, considering the latter made a huge impact in the Sinulog Cup.

Tallo was named the “Most Valuable Player” in the Sinulog Cup after leading the eventual champions, Z’Nars Jewelers Marawi City, in winning the title.

Besides Tallo, fellow Cebuano cager JR Quinahan will reinforce KSB/Alicia’s ranks along with Mark Yee.

Also suiting up are several UAAP players, including James Tempra, who was with the OCCCI Sheermasters that played against Caro’s team in the Sinulog Cup finals.

Two big imports, Landry Sanjo and Emman Ojoula, will also play for KSB/Alicia along with Rhino Berame, Jonel Bonganciso, Fritz Minguito, Rheed Juntilla, Shaq Imperial, John Abad, Bernie Brigondo, Rendell Senining, and Gileant Delator.

Completing their line-up is no less than Cebuano Hotshot Dondon Hontiveros.

Despite their formidable line-up, KSB/Alicia will go up against UAAP’s top teams, such as the reigning champions, the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, headed by reigning MVP Kevin Quiambao.

The National University (NU) Bulldogs, that will include two Cebuanos – Steve Nash Enriquez and Reinhard Jumamoy – will also compete in the tournament.

The reigning Cesafi men’s basketball champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, will also vie in the tournament with the help of former team captain Ted Saga and former finals MVP Jiesel Tarrosa and import Bassieru Sackor.

