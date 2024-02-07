Tallo mum on Converge FiberXers contract termination

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano cager Mac Tallo kept mum on The Converge FiberXers’ announcement to terminate his contract with them in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

CDN Digital reached out to Tallo but he decided not to speak about the issue.

On Wednesday, February 7, The Converge FiberXers released a statement announcing their termination of Tallo’s contract after he participated in an unsanctioned outside tournament.

Converge took 10 days to complete its investigation of Tallo, which ultimately led to their decision to oust him from their ranks.

“Following a thorough investigation, it was confirmed that Mac Tallo committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract. This includes playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from Converge Management and the Philippine Basketball Association. The Converge FiberXers have decided to terminate his contract,” stated Converge’s announcement.

To recall, Tallo signed a two-year contract with Converge before this season of the PBA.

Earlier this week, Tallo was fined P100,000 by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for violating PBA’s rules on unsanctioned leagues.

The controversy surrounding Tallo surfaced when he participated for the Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City in the recently concluded Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament that took place in Cebu City.

Tallo generated attention in the mini-tournament organized by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, especially when he was named the finals Most Valuable Player.

Tallo scored 21 points and dished seven assists and seven rebounds in their championship game against the OCCCI Sheermasters-Ormoc.

