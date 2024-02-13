Chan tells police to stop drag racing at Aviation Road

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has directed the police to put an end to drag racing activities happening at the Aviation Road that is located in Barangays Bankal and Pajac.

Chan gave his instructions after he received various complaints from residents on drag racing that happens in their area late at night and until dawn of the next day.

This draws the attention of a huge crowd that also come to the area to place their bets, the mayor said.

“So dunay mga motor ug sakyanan nga mag-drag race aron magpusta-anay,” Chan said.

The conduct of drag racing along the Aviation Road, according to Chan, was in violation of the city’s curfew ordinance, which prohibits Oponganons from loitering between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day.

In addition, the use of bora-bora on motorcycles causes inconvenience as this disrupts the sleep of residents in the area.

Chan said that aside from the noise that racing vehicles cause, there are also participants and even spectators who park in the area and play very loud music.

“Pwede ra mag-standby pero bawal ang bora-bora, bawal ang drag race, bawal ang magsaba-saba,” Chan said.

Vendors, he said also converge there and just leave behind their trash.

Chan, who made a surprise visit of the Aviation Road Monday night, said he already directed the police to patrol the area to discourage drag racing there.

He also urged the barangay captains of Bankal and Pajac to assign tanods who will patrol and secure the Aviation Road.

RELATED STORIES

Drag Wars roars off at SRP

How is the Cebu motorsports scene?

Lapu-Lapu traffic group closes ML Quezon road

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP