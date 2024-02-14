Top 5 Spots in Lapu-Lapu to celebrate Valentine’s Day

For most people, Valentine’s Day is all about grand gestures of expressing love. On this special day, couples explore unique places to create a memorable Valentine’s Day experience with their loved ones. While the island of Mactan is known for its world-class beach destinations, the island offers other destinations perfect for couples.

While you tend to overthink a lot to impress your partner, the location of your date matters no more than your presence and genuine effort to make them feel loved every single day.

This Valentine’s Day, here are some go-to recommendations for where you can celebrate the Day of Hearts in Lapu-Lapu:

Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine

For Catholics, this year’s Valentine’s Day is also Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Celebrate a meaningful Valentine’s Day with your partner at The Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine and strengthen your bonds of love and faith.

Also known as Birhen sa Regla or Our Lady of the Rule, it is one of the oldest churches in the country dating back as early as 1735. Nestled at the heart of Opon, the church became a national shrine in 2007 and continues to be venerated by Cebuanos and pilgrims alike.

Opon Plaza

Right across Nuestra Señora De Regla is Opon Plaza, which has become a favorite hangout place for locals.Following its full renovation, the once grim playground is now a well-lit, cozy park suitable for all ages, including couples.

Bask over carefree conversations and enjoy cheesy moments with your partner amidst the sounds of laughter of children playing at the Opon Plaza. You can have fun playing chess embedded on tables, or enjoy a good view of the musical fountain from the stadium bleachers, or even opt for the more intimate setting on the park garden’s soft bermuda grass. You don’t have to splurge to share quality time with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Bridge Park

Located underneath the Cebu-Mactan Bridge, commonly referred to by Cebuanos as the First Bridge, is the Bridge Park. It is a breezy spot under the bridge which could be a perfect site for a Valentine’s date.

Bridge Park offers a calming experience because of its intimate distance to the ocean—an experience you should try out with your partner. Benches installed face the soothing Mactan Channel direct one’s eyes to the vast side of Cebu, right across the stretches of Pajo, Lapu-Lapu. At night, the sight of the neighboring island of Cebu, glimmers like a nearby constellation.

Liberty Shrine

They say romantic dates can never go wrong when you go to historical sites. There are just too many things to talk about when you’re there. For a unique Valentine’s date, tick off that box by spending it on a local heritage site.

Formerly known as Mactan Shrine, a popular heritage commonly attributed to the victory of Lapu-Lapu against Magellan, the Liberty Shrine has become a worthy site to visit, especially after it had its full renovation a few years ago. There’s a lot to learn about the preserved artifacts, statues, and paintings found in the shrine. The wide area being located just near a shallow shore brings in gentle wind suitable for endless chitchats.

Mundo Island

Any list of soothing rendezvous for lovers in Lapu-Lapu would not be complete without a beach destination and for Valentine’s Day, your perfect romantic getaway could be Mundo Island. From the numerous sand beach resorts surrounding the city, you would wonder how a pristine place cradled in Buyong, Maribago is not included in the common travel itineraries.

While some of the nearby areas were already developed, Mundo Island remained immaculate and free from any trash. Mundo Island is an islet that can be seen approximately a hundred meters away from the shore. During low tides, beachgoers can easily stroll toward the islet and enjoy the cool kiss of the ocean. Take your partner to that beach date they have been longing for in this hidden gem in Opon.

So go big or go small, for as long as your love is pure. That’s what matters after all.

