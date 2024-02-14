Ash Wednesday: 44 injured after second floor of Bulacan church collapses

MANILA, Philippines — Some 44 people were injured and rushed to the hospital when part of a church’s second floor collapsed in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, around 7 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.

The wounded individuals were devotees attending the Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Peter Apostle Parish Church when the accident occurred, according to the City of San Jose del Monte Public Information Office (PIO).

Witnesses reported hearing screaming followed by the sudden collapse of the church’s mezzanine floor, the PIO said.

Photos taken after the accident show planks of wood and tangled wires covering the church’s entrance.

Immediately after the incident, the City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, local police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the City Health Office rushed to the scene, the PIO added.

It further said that the local government of San Jose del Monte would cover the hospitalization costs for all the wounded devotees who were taken to six hospitals in Bulacan.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities are still conducting clearing operations.

