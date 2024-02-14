Ash Wednesday: A season of fasting and abstinence

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 14,2024 - 11:41 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fasting and abstinence.

These were the things that Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminded the faithful in his homily during the Ash Wednesday mass on Feb. 14 at the St. Joseph Chapel of the Archbishop’s Residence in Cebu City.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season. The putting of ashes on the foreheads is one the highlights during this time.

Lenten season commemorates the sacrifices and death of Jesus Christ; and Palma relates this with the events that happen in the human life.

“Despite many trials and difficulties, life is beautiful tungod sa atong pagtuo ug atong pagsalig sa Diyos (because of our faith and trust in God),” Palma said.

Moreover, fasting and abstinence are the disciplines observed during Lent.

Palma said that fasting and abstinence would be ways to remind the faithful that there would be also limitations in doing activities because sometimes they might go out of hand.

Meanwhile, the ashes used for Ash Wednesday were Palm fronds from the previous Lent.

“Kung ang lukay nga gisunog mahimo nga abo…Gipahihundom gihapon nga kita, abo pud,” he said.

(If the palm fronds that were burned into ash…also reminds us that we are also ash.)

He added that ritualizing the Ash Wednesday is a form of a reminder that even if life has its end, it would be replaced with a renewed and brighter one through God’s grace.

“Hinumdumi nga ikaw gikan sa abo, ug sa abo ikaw mubalik,” Palma said.

(Remember that you came from ash, and you will return from ash.)

Palma concelebrated the Mass with Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Antonio Rañola.

