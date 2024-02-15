Art Exhibits

A glance of Janine Barrera’s painting ‘Finding My Way’

By: - February 15, 2024

Qube Contemporary presents ‘Familiar Echoes’, an exhibition that highlights the talents and beautiful works of art by different Cebuana artists, on February 8, 2024. 

You know I lived in the wine country in California. Our house where I live is surrounded by huge old trees, and they are amazing trees. They’re narrow, and twisted, they’re a hundred years old, and I walk every day. And in the process of walking, those images started to find their way into my studio

 

Janine Barrera
Artist

One of the artists who presented her unique story through her paintings was Janine Barrera, who began her formal art education at the University of the Philippines. 

Oil on Canvas “Finding My Way” by Janine Barrera

Oil on Canvas “Finding My Way” by Janine Barrera

Her artwork ‘Finding My Way’ was one of the pieces displayed at the gallery during the exhibition. 

Exploring and developing a slightly different style into her work and trying to figure out how it’s going to work, the painting holds a very meaningful inspiration to Janine. 

“You know I lived in the wine country in California. Our house where I live is surrounded by huge old trees, and they are amazing trees. They’re narrow, and twisted, they’re a hundred years old, and I walk every day. And in the process of walking, those images started to find their way into my studio”, she said.

According to Barrera, she is not interested in copying nature nor copying the trees, but rather she is more interested in painting the ‘treeness’ of the trees. “I am more interested in painting the ‘greenness’ of the hills, not so much the hills or the sky, but more the blueness of the sky,” she added. 

 

Oil on Canvas “Mustard Season” by Janine Barrera

Oil on Canvas “Mustard Season” by Janine Barrera

Her artworks will also be on display at this year’s Art Fair Philippines at The Link Ayala Center, Makati, from February 15 to 18. 

For inquiries, please contact Qube Gallery at +63 918 807 4175.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Qube Gallery unveils its first banner show of the year

 

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.