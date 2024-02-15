Mandaue gripped by ‘false’ bomb threats, officials enraged

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Government condemned on Thursday, Feb. 15, the recent bomb threats targeting schools and government offices in the city.

In a press release, authorities assured the public that these claims are entirely false and there is no cause for concern.

“We want to unequivocally state that the alleged bomb threats circulating around and through other channels are hoaxes with no basis in reality,” said Karla Victoria Cortes, the Mandaue City Public Information Officer.

Cortes said that the law enforcement agencies have thoroughly investigated the claims and found no credible evidence to support them.

Cortes urged residents to remain vigilant but not alarmed and to rely only on official sources for accurate updates.

She added that spreading or believing such fabricated information can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt the community.

HOAX

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) on Thursday confirmed receiving screenshots of the false bomb threat from concerned citizens and offices.

MCPO Spokesperson Mercy Villaro said that that the messages were sent through email.

During their thorough inspection, it was verified that the message allegedly sent by a Japanese national was a hoax.

Villaro said that the email stated that an explosion would happen in different major schools and government offices in the city.

Villaro said that they immediately sent personnel to inspect the offices and schools that received the message but did not find any explosives.

“After na find out nato nga dili na siya mao pero still gipanel gihapon nato because ang Mandaue City Police Office bisan unsa pa na ka bluff nga threat like ingun ani nga bomb threat, will take it seriously, nagconduct gyud ta og paneling,” said Villaro.

The City Investigation Detection Management Unit and Intelligence Unit continue to investigate to determine the origin of the email and validate the email address, she said.

During the investigation, they also found out that a government office located in Manila and government and police offices in the city had also received the message.

“The same text except the date, and time,” said Villaro.

WARNING

The MCPO Spokesperson warned people making fake bomb threats that they can be imprisoned.

Villaro said that those disseminating false information or making threats related to bombs, explosives, or similar devices are subject to imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to P40,000 under Presidential Decree 1727.

“Katong maghimo og mga bluff, seryusohon gyud namo sila og filan og kaso,” she said.

